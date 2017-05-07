WVU Baseball Drops Doubleheader to Texas Tech

WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Matt Digby May 07, 2017

WOAY – After rain postponed Friday’s series opener, West Virginia baseball dropped both games of a Saturday doubleheader, 1-0 & 4-3, to Texas Tech in Morgantown.

The results mean West Virginia will have dropped a third straight conference series, following the previous two weekends where they lost two of three to both Kansas State and Oklahoma.

The first game was a defensive affair, with the Red Raiders scoring the only run of the game in the fifth inning, on a Grant Little double. West Virginia did lead for much of the second game before a brief rain delay; Texas Tech by taking the 4-3 lead in the ninth inning, and while WVU did have a runner reach third in the bottom of the frame, the Red Raiders held on for the win.

Sunday’s series finale is scheduled to start at 1 PM in Morgantown.

