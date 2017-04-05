WVU Baseball Beats Marshall 14-7

WOAY – West Virginia baseball has now won three straight and six of its last eight after a 14-7 victory Tuesday over Marshall in Morgantown.

Both teams scored in the first two innings, but a six-run fourth inning, pushed the Mountaineers’ lead to 11-3, and while Marshall scored four in the seventh, WVU responded with three unanswered to finish the evening.

Jackson Cramer batted 3-6 with four RBI, including a home run, while Kyle Gray batted 2-6 with three RBI. Tyler Ratliff was Marshall’s leading hitter, going 2-4 with two RBI. Isaiah Kearns collected the win for WVU to move to 4-0 on the year.

Both teams play Wednesday evening, with West Virginia hosting Morehead State while Marshall faces Virginia Tech in Charleston. The Mountaineers and Thundering Herd play at Appalachian Power Park on April 18th.

