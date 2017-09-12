WVSSAC Football Rankings – September 12

WOAY – The WVSSAC released its first football rankings for the 2017 season; it is from these polls that the top 16 teams in each class will qualify for the postseason.
Two area teams top their respective classes, as Bluefield (AA) and Fayetteville (A) have both opened the year 3-0. Both have important road games this Friday before returning home in Week 5.
In Class AAA, Woodrow Wilson and Greenbrier East are both just outside the top 16, each carrying 1-2 records. The Flying Eagles and Spartans are both home this week, having played each other in Beckley in Week 2, a game that the Flying Eagles won 12-7. Similarly, Westside is tied for 17th in Class AA with two other schools.
Area teams in the top 16 of the rankings:
CLASS AA – #1 Bluefield, #8 Nicholas County, #10 James Monroe (tie), #10 Oak Hill (tie)
CLASS A – #1 Fayetteville, #3 Midland Trail (tie), #11 Mount View, #12 Summers County, #15 Montcalm (tie)