WV’s Only Whitewater Paddle Board Competition Took Place Today

The New River Gorge Stand Up Paddle Board race took place today in Southern West Virginia at Fayette Station.

“The turn out today has been great. We’re getting close to 50 races and lots of spectators have come out to check out the venue. So, it’s a really nice venue and nice event,” said Melanie Seiler, Executive Director of Active Southern West Virginia.

Paddle board athletes competed in a series of races, while spectators were highly encouraged to come out and watch the races. The race began this afternoon with the Youth Sup Race which is the first ever stand up paddle board youth race in the state.

The New River Gorge SUP race featured two youth SUP races that were accompanied by the traditional race and downriver race.

Christian Shaw, a competitor who traveled all the way from New York, shared his favorite part of the race, “The downriver, I love that and being at Fayette Station. It’s just so beautiful, even when you are busting your guts to go as fast as you can. It’s just amazing.”

The youth race was divided into two categories: Parents on Board and All By Myself which allows children to participate in the race while staying safe.

“When we got to the buoy and you could turn around and come back, I started paddling really fast because I wanted to catch up to my sister,” said Delaney Hames, a 10yr. old who competed by herself, explaining an exciting part of the race.

All proceeds for the race help to benefit the Fayette County 4-H Outdoor Adventure, “The money that is raised here today will go to high school kids so they can get out mountain biking, rock climbing, and rafting. So they can experience all the great outdoor rec right in their back yard,” said Seiler.

The white water paddle board race offered great competition for adults and youth who love to paddle board and outdoor fun. The New River Gorge Stand Up Paddle Board Race is a great way to experience adventure and new challenges.

