WV Writers Fall Writing Conference at Tamarack

BECKLEY– WV Writers is pleased to announce its Fall Writing Conference, taking place on November 4, 2017 at Tamarack, off I-77 in Beckley. The conference will begin at 10 a.m. and run until 5:00 p.m., with four workshop time slots and eight workshops from which to select.

The workshops will be led by seasoned writers from the Mountain State on a variety of writing topics to suite most needs. According WVW President Eliot Parker, “We wanted an opportunity to connect with writers in the state and give them an opportunity to develop their writing skills across genres.”

The workshop leaders include writer and poet Laura Treacey Bentley (author of Lake Effect) who will lead “Poetry – The First Five Words: Seducing the Reader,” discussing the importance of first impressions and how to engage readers and invite them to take a short poetic journey. Playwright A.J. Delauder (The People at the Edge of Town) will present “Playwriting – Desire and Subtext in Dialogue,” focusing primarily on improving characters within a play by layering on surface desires and misdirection, as well as creating realistic dialogue. Memoirist and essayist Cat Pleska (Riding on Comets) will present “As Above, So Below” a workshop designed to deepen personal narrative in memoir. Author Don Stansberry (Inky, Oglebee and the Witches) will lead “Young Adult – Better Characters = Better Story” a workshop on writing good, dynamic characters. Author Marie Manilla (The Patron Saint of Ugly) will lead “Plotting the Novel – Imbedding Secrets and Mysteries,” designed to teach writers techniques to add mystery to their work. Nonfiction writer Audrey Stanton-Smith (West Virginia Explorer) will lead “Writing Nonfiction for Regional Magazines,” teaching attendees what regional magazines are looking for in writing. And editor Sandy Tritt (The Plain English Writer’s Workbook) will lead Breathing Life into Characters” a workshop on changing two-dimensional characters into realistic ones that jump from the page and into the reader’s heart.

“I think attendees will have a chance to learn from many award-winning authors and publishers, and hopefully learn some extra techniques that can help them accomplish their writing goals,” Parker says.

Celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, West Virginia Writers, Inc. is now the largest organization for writers in the state and has held summer writers conference each year since 1978, and annual writing contests since 1982. This will be the organization’s first fall conference since 2012.

The cost for the full day of workshops is $50 per person for WV Writers’ members, and $60 for non-members. Lunch is not included in the cost, though Tamarack offers food at their restaurant.

In addition to the workshops, West Virginia Writers will also have entry forms for its upcoming 2018 writing contests.

For detailed Fall Conference information, registration forms, presenter bios, and the full workshop schedule, please visit the West Virginia Writers website at WVWriters.org.

