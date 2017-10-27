WV woman sues Walmart, Starbucks after getting sick drinking Frappuccino

Advertisement



CHARLESTON, WV (BY: CHRIS DICKERSON, WV RECORD) – A Charleston woman has filed a lawsuit against Walmart and Starbucks claiming she became ill after drinking an outdated Frappuccino.

Rita C. Brock says she consumed her Starbucks Frappuccino on Oct. 6, 2015. She had purchased the drink at a Walmart in Charleston. After drinking it, she says she became ill.

She says she suffered physical pain and distress and also will have future pain, suffering, mental anguish and emotional distress. She says she was incapacitated and had to receive medical and doctor care. She also says she lost and will lose future enjoyment of life.

