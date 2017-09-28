WV Tourism Office announces #AlmostHeaven Fall Guide available

Advertisement



CHARLESTON, W.Va. (September 28, 2017) – The West Virginia Tourism Office announces the release of a new 2017 Fall Guide, a pocket booklet featuring regional travel itineraries, fall events, a leaf identification key and fall hunting and fishing information for West Virginia. To order a Fall Guide, call 800-CALL-WVA or visit www.GoToWV.com/fall. The guide will also be available soon in all eight West Virginia Welcome Centers.

“The Fall Guide is a must-have for every traveler in the Mountain State. Full of places to get those iconic fall photos and newly added regional travel itineraries, this year’s Fall Guide was designed in a way that helps visitors make the most of their time in West Virginia,” Commissioner of Tourism Chelsea Ruby said. “Our goal of extending the average length of stay among travelers can be achieved by better connecting the dots between our state’s renowned attractions and other nearby activities, events and accommodations that will round out their stay and make them want to return again soon.”

Each year, West Virginia attracts and hosts 15.9 million visitors, generating $527 million in travel-related taxes, resulting in an economic impact of $4.5 billion. The fall season is a major economic driver for local communities and contributes a large portion to annual traveler spending.

The West Virginia Tourism Office, in collaboration with the Division of Forestry, is also releasing weekly fall foliage updates and featured #AlmostHeaven road trips every Wednesday. This information is available on www.GoToWV.com/fall.

West Virginians and visitors to the state are encouraged to share their fall foliage photos throughout the season on social media using #AlmostHeaven. Campaign participants must make their posts public for a chance to be featured on the #AlmostHeaven fall color map, an interactive user-generated travel guide to the best fall foliage stops across West Virginia.

To view and download this year’s Fall Guide, click here. For photos of this year’s Fall Guide, click here.

