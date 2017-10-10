WV Supreme Court Rules In Favor Not Allowing Nicholas County Schools To Consolidate

Advertisement



Nicholas County- The West Virginia State Supreme Court sided with the State Board of Education in the case concerning school consolidation in Nicholas County.

Earlier this year, the Nicholas County Board voted to consolidate several schools using FEMA money from the 2016 floods. The State Board rejected that decision. The Supreme Court said the State Board does have the authority and the county had no right to sue the Board based on their decision. There is no word yet on what steps will be taken next.

To view the entire West Virginia Supreme Court ruling, click the link below:

http://www.courtswv.gov/supreme-court/docs/fall2017/17-0767.pdf

Related

Comments

comments