WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Featured WV Supreme Court Rules In Favor Not Allowing Nicholas County Schools To Consolidate
FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatchState

WV Supreme Court Rules In Favor Not Allowing Nicholas County Schools To Consolidate

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 10, 2017, 15:48 pm

0
0
Advertisement

Nicholas County- The West Virginia State Supreme Court sided with the State Board of Education in the case concerning school consolidation in Nicholas County.

Earlier this year, the Nicholas County Board voted to consolidate several schools using FEMA money from the 2016 floods. The State Board rejected that decision. The Supreme Court said the State Board does have the authority and the county had no right to sue the Board based on their decision. There is no word yet on what steps will be taken next.

To view the entire West Virginia Supreme Court ruling, click the link below:
http://www.courtswv.gov/supreme-court/docs/fall2017/17-0767.pdf

Comments

comments

Tyler Barker

Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV. Read More

Closings and Delays

Advertisement

Current Conditons

STORMWATCH Radar

Archives