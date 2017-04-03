The West Virginia State University Academic Quiz Bowl team has earned a spot as one of 48 teams representing historically black colleges and universities to compete in the 28th Annual Honda Campus All-Star Challenge National Championship Tournament.

Teams will compete April 8th through the 12th at the American Honda Motor Company Campus in Torrance, California. The top prize is a $75,000 dollar institutional grant from Honda.

The road to the championships began back in the fall of 2016 and since 1989, the program has awarded more than $8 million in grants–impacting the lives of over 125,000 students across 22 states.

