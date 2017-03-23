WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Home NewsWatch State WV Senate Weights Hike in Video Lottery Wager
StateTop Stories

WV Senate Weights Hike in Video Lottery Wager

Katherine ErnstBy Mar 23, 2017, 07:45 am

104
0

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – West Virginia’s Senate has begun advancing legislation to increase the maximum wager to $5 for a single video lottery game.

The bill approved by the Senate Finance Committee also would set the state share of gross profits from limited video lottery revenues at 50 percent starting July 1.

The current wager limit is $2.

The state profits share has ranged from 30 percent to 50 percent, rising with the average daily gross income per terminal.

The legislation is poised for a vote by the full Senate.

Comments

comments

Previous PostWV Students Use DUI Simulator
Katherine Ernst

She went on to attend Salisbury University, graduating with a B.A degree in Media Production. She has worked for NHL Network, Tupelo Honey Raycom: New York Giants, NFL Films, HLN, What Matters Most & Ocean Happening. Read More

Related articles

2 killed, 18 students hurt when big rig strikes school bus

Beckley man busted for having $85,000 worth of meth and marijuana

Bluefield College Appalachian Festival

Current Conditons

STORMWATCH Radar

Archives