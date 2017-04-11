WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
WV Public Broadcasting tries to plan during uneasy times

Apr 11, 2017

CHARLESTON, WV (CHARLESTON GAZETTE-MAIL) — Still facing an uncertain future, members of the Educational Broadcasting Authority held another special meeting Tuesday to ponder the latest incarnation of West Virginia Public Broadcasting’s budget.

The state budget bill hurriedly passed by the Legislature late Saturday night and very early Sunday morning, after negotiations between Gov. Jim Justice and Senate leadership for a fully funded budget fizzled, would cut WVPB’s state appropriation by $1 million, to $3.6 million.

