WV Projects Gain Boost From Funding

Projects in Southern West Virginia are getting a boost from more than $6 million dollars in funding.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the funding announced Thursday comes from agencies that include the U.S. Economic Development Authority, the Appalachian Regional Commission and the Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation.

The funding includes $3.3 million to a new business incubator launched by the Marshall University research corporation

It also includes $1.7 million for a farm education project in seven counties and for a project that streamlines health-care services and helps provide services to high-risk patients in coalfield communities.

