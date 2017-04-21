WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Home NewsWatch State WV Projects Gain Boost From Funding
StateTop Stories

WV Projects Gain Boost From Funding

Katherine ErnstBy Apr 21, 2017, 12:41 pm

33
0

Projects in Southern West Virginia are getting a boost from more than $6 million dollars in funding.
The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the funding announced Thursday comes from agencies that include the U.S. Economic Development Authority, the Appalachian Regional Commission and the Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation.

The funding includes $3.3 million to a new business incubator launched by the Marshall University research corporation

It also includes $1.7 million for a farm education project in seven counties and for a project that streamlines health-care services and helps provide services to high-risk patients in coalfield communities.

Comments

comments

Previous Post"Crick In The Holler" Indiegogo Campaign
Katherine Ernst

She went on to attend Salisbury University, graduating with a B.A degree in Media Production. She has worked for NHL Network, Tupelo Honey Raycom: New York Giants, NFL Films, HLN, What Matters Most & Ocean Happening. Read More

Current Conditons

STORMWATCH Radar

Archives