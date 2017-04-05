WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Home NewsWatch State WV Power Home Opener: April 6th
StateTop Stories

WV Power Home Opener: April 6th

Katherine ErnstBy Apr 05, 2017, 11:45 am

0
0

The West Virginia Power opens its home season this week at Appalachian Power Park.
According to the teams website, the home opener is this Thursday, April 6, against the Rome Braves with games also scheduled Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Charleston Ballpark.

The first pitch Thursday night is at 7:05 p.m., and it will be the first Thirsty Thursday of the season with fireworks for fans to enjoy postgame.
Saturday will host the 3rd Annual Craft Beer Festival and post game concert featuring the Dividends.

For a complete season schedule head on over to milb.com

Comments

comments

Katherine Ernst

She went on to attend Salisbury University, graduating with a B.A degree in Media Production. She has worked for NHL Network, Tupelo Honey Raycom: New York Giants, NFL Films, HLN, What Matters Most & Ocean Happening. Read More

Related articles

It’s National Walking Day

Marshall hosting symposium on “fake news”

New River CTC students hold event to benefit The Un-Prescription

Current Conditons

STORMWATCH Radar

Archives