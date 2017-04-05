WV Power Home Opener: April 6th

The West Virginia Power opens its home season this week at Appalachian Power Park.

According to the teams website, the home opener is this Thursday, April 6, against the Rome Braves with games also scheduled Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Charleston Ballpark.

The first pitch Thursday night is at 7:05 p.m., and it will be the first Thirsty Thursday of the season with fireworks for fans to enjoy postgame.

Saturday will host the 3rd Annual Craft Beer Festival and post game concert featuring the Dividends.

For a complete season schedule head on over to milb.com

