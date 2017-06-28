WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Home Sports WV Miners Fall to Butler
SportsSports News

WV Miners Fall to Butler

Matt DigbyBy Jun 27, 2017, 23:59 pm

50
0

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – In eight meetings earlier this season against Butler, the West Virginia Miners had won twice and lost five, with one game being suspended due to weather.

After a game of defense early, the Miners scored first with two runs in the fourth inning and adding a third in the fifth. However, a four-run sixth inning for the BlueSox was enough for the visitors to claim the win Tuesday at Epling Stadium.

Justin Mitchell batted 2-for-3 for West Virginia with an RBI, with Austin Norman also bringing in one run and scoring himself.

The Miners & BlueSox continue their two-game series Wednesday in Beckley, before West Virginia heads to Lafayette and Terre Haute.

Comments

comments

Previous Post2017 Greenbrier Classic Preview - Hole #6
Matt Digby

Matt Digby is the Sports Director at WOAY-TV. He joined the station in January 2015 – right in the middle of Big Atlantic Classic Week. Read More

Current Conditons

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Archives