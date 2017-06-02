WV Miners Fall in Home Opener

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Miners held their first home game of the season against Butler, with the team coming off a 4-1 win Wednesday at Kokomo.

However, the BlueSox scored the first six runs of the game, taking the opener of the two-game series 7-3.

Colby Johnson continued his strong start to the season. The Greenbrier East alum – who hit the game-winning home run Wednesday – scored the Miners’ first run of the night, along with making plays in the outfield. The main story of the game was the Miners leaving runners on base to end multiple innings, including the 9th when they left two runners in scoring position.

West Virginia hosts the BlueSox Friday night at 7:05 before embarking on a six-game road trip.

