WV Miners Drop First Game of Homestand

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – After three straight wins took the West Virginia Miners to a plus-500 record for the first time in 2017, they returned home Saturday looking to stretch that streak to four wins.

However, a five-run sixth inning gave the Chillicothe Paints control in the game, as they went on to win 9-6 and keep the lead in the Prospect League’s East Division.

Dan Ward was one of the key offensive performers for the Miners, batting 3-3 and scoring twice. Austin Norman also had two RBI.

The Miners and Paints continue their series in Beckley late Sunday afternoon.

