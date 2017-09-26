WV man sentenced to 5-25 years in death of infant son

Advertisement



GRAFTON, W.Va. (AP) – A West Virginia man has been sentenced to five to 25 years in prison in the death of his infant son.

Media report a judge sentenced Jeremy Shaffer, who did not admit guilt in the case but conceded there was enough evidence for a conviction on charges of child neglect resulting in death and child abuse resulting in serious injury. Originally, he had been charged with second-degree murder. His trial had been set to begin this week.

Authorities have said Shaffer is accused of placing the 16-week-old child face down on a couch and pushing him in a shaking/bouncing motion in 2015. Shaffer told police that the child was crying for over 10 minutes and wouldn’t stop.

The medical examiner ruled the infant’s cause of death a homicide as the result of cerebrospinal trauma.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Related

Comments

comments