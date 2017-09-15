WV man arrested for having sexually explicit videos of young girls and dogs

CHARLESTON, WV (CHARLESTON GAZETTE-MAIL) – Police arrested a Charleston man on Thursday after they allegedly found videos of sexually explicit encounters between young girls and a dog online.
An anonymous tip first accused Kevin Clark Nicholas, 46, of uploading 11 child pornography videos to Dropbox, an online storage service, according to a criminal complaint filed in Kanawha County Magistrate Court.
The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received the tip, and West Virginia State Police began an investigation in March.