WV man arrested for having sexually explicit videos of young girls and dogs

Scott PickeyBy Sep 15, 2017, 15:48 pm

CHARLESTON, WV (CHARLESTON GAZETTE-MAIL) – Police arrested a Charleston man on Thursday after they allegedly found videos of sexually explicit encounters between young girls and a dog online.

An anonymous tip first accused Kevin Clark Nicholas, 46, of uploading 11 child pornography videos to Dropbox, an online storage service, according to a criminal complaint filed in Kanawha County Magistrate Court.

The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received the tip, and West Virginia State Police began an investigation in March.

