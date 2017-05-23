WV man arrested after allegedly trying to catch wife on fire

MOUNDSVILLE, WV (WTRF-TV) – A Moundsville man has been arrested after police reported that he tried to kill his wife by setting her on fire.

Police responded to 1813 Second Street around 6:45 p.m. Monday and found the house torn apart.

Shamus Woods, 41, and his wife were in a verbal argument when he allegedly sprayed lighter fluid on some clothes and on her shirt and lit it on fire.

The victim told police that her shirt did ignite, but that she was able to put the fire out.

Police said that she was not burnt, but did sustain other injuries.

