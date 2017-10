Advertisement



CHARLESTON, WV (BY: CARRIE HODOUSEK, WV METRONEWS) — Several changes will be made to games at the West Virginia Lottery beginning Saturday.

The Lottery is ending the Hot Lotto game after 15 years. The game is being discontinued because of overall declining play.

Hot Lotto, which is currently played in 14 states, will be replaced with a new game in November called Lotto America.

Click here to read more.

Related

Comments

comments