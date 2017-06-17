WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
WV House Passes Governor Justice’s Roads Bill

Rebecca FernandezBy Jun 17, 2017, 16:00 pm

53
0

CHARLESTON – West Virginia’s House has voted to quickly ramp up road repairs and reconstruction across the state supported by a higher gasoline tax, raised sales tax on car sales and higher motor vehicle fees.

The bill approved 59-32 on Friday is expected to raise more than $100 million a year.

It would also support bonding for Gov. Jim Justice’s proposed highway rebuilding program, an economic stimulus proposal that requires voter approval.

The variable minimum wholesale gas tax would rise 3.5 cents a gallon, the vehicle sales tax increase from 5 to 6 percent, and the annual vehicle registration fee rise from $30 to $40.

The Senate passed similar legislation.

However, the House version has lower tax and fee increases.

The differences have to be reconciled.

It could take effect July 1.

Information from: Charleston Gazette-Mail, Phil Kabler, Staff Writer

