WV Higher Education On The Rise

The West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission and West Virginia Community and Technical College System released a report today that shows more West Virginia high school graduates are pursuing higher education than last year. The college-going rate increased for the second consecutive year, inching up by 0.3 percent from 2015 to 2016.

Dr. Paul Hill, HEPC chancellor, says, “these gains, while subtle, represent a solid step in the right direction,” “We’re confident that the small strides we’re witnessing represent genuine progress in creating a college-going culture in West Virginia.”

Braxton, Doddridge and Clay counties lead the state in achieving the highest rates of improvement in college-going rates from 2015 to 2016.

The HEPC and CTCS released a 2016 higher education report card, outlining gains in college retention and a record number of degrees awarded by the state’s public colleges and universities. You can view that and more at wvhepc.edu

