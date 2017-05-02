WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Home NewsWatch State WV Higher Education On The Rise
StateTop Stories

WV Higher Education On The Rise

Katherine ErnstBy May 02, 2017, 12:52 pm

1
0

The West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission and West Virginia Community and Technical College System released a report today that shows more West Virginia high school graduates are pursuing higher education than last year. The college-going rate increased for the second consecutive year, inching up by 0.3 percent from 2015 to 2016.

Dr. Paul Hill, HEPC chancellor, says, “these gains, while subtle, represent a solid step in the right direction,” “We’re confident that the small strides we’re witnessing represent genuine progress in creating a college-going culture in West Virginia.”

Braxton, Doddridge and Clay counties lead the state in achieving the highest rates of improvement in college-going rates from 2015 to 2016.
The HEPC and CTCS released a 2016 higher education report card, outlining gains in college retention and a record number of degrees awarded by the state’s public colleges and universities. You can view that and more at wvhepc.edu

Comments

comments

Katherine Ernst

She went on to attend Salisbury University, graduating with a B.A degree in Media Production. She has worked for NHL Network, Tupelo Honey Raycom: New York Giants, NFL Films, HLN, What Matters Most & Ocean Happening. Read More

Current Conditons

STORMWATCH Radar

Archives