CHARLESTON, WV (CHARLESTON GAZETTE-MAIL) — The dates by when West Virginia children must enter kindergarten and must be offered free kindergarten and pre-kindergarten are set to change in the coming years.

Gov. Jim Justice on Tuesday signed into law Senate Bill 186, which will eventually move from Sept. 1 to July 1 the cutoff date for when a child must be a certain age before being eligible, and eventually being required, to enroll in different levels of early education.

