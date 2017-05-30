WSAZ-TV sues eight individuals for harassing phone calls to news anchor

HUNTINGTON, WV (BY: KYLA ASBURY, WEST VIRGINIA RECORD) – WSAZ-TV is suing eight unknown individuals it claims the individuals made harassing phone calls and threatened one of the news anchors.

Gray Television Group Inc. is doing business as WSAZ-TV.

Beginning in February 2015, and, more particularly, in April 2017, the unknown individuals made a series of anonymous phone calls to WSAZ’s Huntington office whereby he or she made harassing, threatening, abusive and obscene comments concerning a news anchor employed at WSAZ, according to a complaint filed May 15 in Cabell Circuit Court.

WSAZ claims on April 4, one of the unknown individuals made harassing and threatening comments about the news anchor and her employment at the television station.

Click here to read more.

Related

Comments

comments