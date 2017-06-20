WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Work On Long Point Trail Has Begun

Rebecca FernandezBy Jun 20, 2017, 13:13 pm

Work began on Monday on the Long Point Trail that’s located between Fayetteville and Oak Hill.

The New River Gorge National River staff announced this weekend that the work to improve and rehabilitate sections of the park’s popular trail would begin on Monday morning.

They also said that for the safety of park visitors, trail-head parking at Long Point will be closed to public access every Monday at 6 a.m. through Thursday at 5 p.m.  Construction equipment and materials will be stored here during this time.

