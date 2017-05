The Woodrow Wilson High School band will be presenting their Spring Band Concert at 7:00 pm on Thursday, May 11, at the Woodrow Wilson High School auditorium.

The Jazz Ensemble will entertain with fun tunes like Tuxedo Junction and Rhythm is Gonna Get You. The concert is free and open to the public so be sure to support Woodrow Wilson High School and enjoy a fun night out.

Related

Comments

comments