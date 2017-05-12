A Woman’s Body Was Found and Identified

“There was a motorist traveling on route 16 and saw her floating in the water.” That is what Wyoming County Sheriff C.S. Parker told us on Friday. The body was identified as forty two year old Vanessa Halsey of Amigo in Raleigh county. Her body was found Thursday on Corinne bottom road. Sheriff Parker said when they arrived to the scene they found the woman’s body floating in the Guyandotte River, right under the bridge.

Officials believe her body was in the water for five days before she was discovered, but do not expect foul play. And although Halsey was originally from amigo and she still spent a lot of her time in Mullens. Sheriff C.S. Parker told us, “Yeah, she was from the Mullens area also and everybody knew her. Her dad and them live in Amigo and she was in that area too.” When we visited an area in Mullens where Halsey would hang out it became very aware to us that she was well known in the community. Neighbors said Halsey would visit their street often. “She was actually pretty cool, she use to come and hang out with us all the time, she use to come down on this street everyday.” said William Rutledge of Mullens.

Another Mullens resident, Rita Hale said she had known Halsey since she was a baby and had not seen her too long ago.”I saw her about two months ago and she was not in good shape.” When we asked Hale what she thought when she heard the horrible news, she told us this, “I’m not surprised, I’m not surprised that she did it to herself and I’m not surprised that someone did it to her.”

As of right now the investigation is on-going as the sheriffs department searches for the last person who saw her alive.

