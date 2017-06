OAK HILL– A woman was struck by a vehicle Friday night in Oak Hill.

Dispatch tells WOAY they received a call about a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle at 9:10 Friday evening. The accident happened on East Main Street in Oak Hill in front of King Coal Chevrolet. The woman was transported from the scene and taken to the Oak Hill Little League Fields to be life-flighted. Very little details are available at this time. Be sure to stick with Newswatch on air and online as we learn more.

