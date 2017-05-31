Woman Cited For Having Gun At West Virginia Airport

WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
May 31, 2017

A Kentucky woman has been cited after trying to bring a loaded gun onto a plane at a West Virginia airport.

The Transportation Security Administration says in a news release, that a TSA agent found this handgun in one of the woman’s carry-on bags at a security checkpoint on Monday at Tri-State Airport near Huntington.

TSA officers contacted airport police, who confiscated the gun and cited the woman on a state weapons charge.

The statement says the woman, a resident of Martin, Kentucky, forgot she had the gun with her.

T he woman’s name was not released.

