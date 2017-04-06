Winter weather making a comeback tonight & Friday

We are continuing to see rain showers. Temperatures are in the 50’s, but this morning is the warmest we will be all day.

We will cool into the 40’s for much of the day and the 30’s this afternoon and evening. Winds will pick up and windy conditions will continue through your Friday evening. Rain will start mixing with snow this evening and transition to snow tonight and into Friday.

Snow will continue through Friday evening and could return to a mix with rain at times. Minimal snow accumulation is expected with the ground being relatively warm.

Though the end of this week is messy and chilly, warm temperatures and sunshine will return this weekend. We then see even warmer temperatures to start next week in the 70’s.

– Meteorologist Kaley Shaw

