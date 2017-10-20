Williamsburg Road Closed for Repairs In Greenbrier County

Advertisement



Greenbrier Co.– West Virginia Division of Highways announces that a section of CR 17, Williamsburg Road will be closed, according to Greg Hylton, District Nine Construction Engineer.

The closed section of CR 17 Williamsburg Road begins at CR 17/1, Catholic Church Road to CR 10, Sunlight Road starting on October 22, 2017. Detour will be via CR 17/2, Fort Donally Road to CR 60/28, Raders Valley Road to get from Frankford to Williamsburg and from Williamsburg to Frankford. The anticipated completion date is set for November 30, 2017.

Motorists should allow additional time for their commute or seek alternate routes.

Please be advised that inclement weather or unforeseen conditions may change the work schedule.

