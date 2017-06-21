Will Grier Cleared to Play in Season Opener

WOAY – On West Virginia Day, WVU fans received good news concerning the status of Mountaineer quarterback Will Grier.
The NCAA ruled Tuesday that Grier is eligible to play in the Mountaineers’ season opener against Virginia Tech on September 3rd.
Grier appeared in the first six games of the 2015 season for Florida, starting five of those games. He was suspended for a year after testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug. He sat out the entire 2016 season per NCAA transfer rules.
After the initial suspension ruling, Grier appealed but was unsuccessful. Had this clearance not taken place, Grier would’ve had to wait until the October 21 game at Baylor to make his season and WVU debut.
The West Virginia-Virginia Tech game at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, will be televised on WOAY.