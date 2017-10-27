    • WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    Wildlife center admits 43rd bald eagle patient this year

    By Oct 27, 2017

    WAYNESBORO, Va. (AP) — Hunters using lead ammunition are posing real harm to bald eagles.

    The Wildlife Center of Virginia has admitted its 43rd bald eagle patient of the year, a grim record for single-year admissions during the center’s 35-year history.

    Officials say nearly 70 percent of the eagles admitted had measurable amounts of lead in their blood. Six had lead levels too high for the center’s in-house lead analyzer to measure.

    Bald eagles can ingest small fragments of lead ammunition as they scavenge deer carcasses or other animals that have been shot. A lead fragment the size of a grain of rice can kill a bald eagle.

    The center has been encouraging hunters to stop using lead-based ammunition.

    Tyler Barker

