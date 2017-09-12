Why a fight over this selfie (he really did take his own picture) ended up in court

The settlement was reached by PETA, David Slater — the British photographer who placed the camera in an Indonesian jungle — and Blurb.com, a San Francisco-based self-publishing site.

“This was a groundbreaking case that firmly establishes animal rights are firmly ingrained in the legal system here in the U.S. and internationally,” said PETA Attorney Jeffrey Kerr.

The settlement ends a two-year legal battle, which most recently was argued before the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco.