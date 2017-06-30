Who all got busted in that drug raid this week? Find out here

CHARLESTON, WV (NEWS RELEASE) – United States Attorney Carol Casto announced today that a federal grand jury sitting in Charleston returned two indictments charging a total of 23 individuals for their roles in a Southern West Virginia drug conspiracy. The indictments resulted from a long-term investigation led by the Federal Bureau of Investigation with assistance from the Beckley/Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Unit, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the West Virginia State Police, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

One indictment charged 18 individuals with one count each of conspiracy to manufacture, distribute, and to possess with intent to distribute 280 grams or more of crack and conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine, and one kilogram or more of heroin.

The defendants charged with that crime are Velarian Carter, also known as “L” or “Larry,” 38, of Beckley; Detria Carter, also known as “Tria,” 32, of Beckley; Rashaun Carter, also known as “Show,” 39, of Christiansburg, Virginia; Charles Hill, also known as “UNC,” 53, of Beckley; James Rodney Staples, also known as “Rod” or “Puerto Rico,” 38, of Woodbridge, Virginia; Karl Funderburk, also known as “Scoot,” 31, of Hurricane; Letina Carter, 55, of Beckley; Esau Burnette, also known as “Saw,” 38, of Beckley; Derrick Staples, 40, of Charleston; Dominic Copney, 23, of Beckley; Corey Larkin, 37, of Beckley; George Brockman, 37, of Kimberly in Fayette County; Shaun Jones, 39, of Beckley; Shaun Givens, 39, of Beckley; Jonathan Brockman, 33, of Kimberly; Jonathan Vincent Moore, 33, of Beckley; Shawn Akiem Anderson, 43, of Beckley; and Shaun Coleman, 45, of Raleigh County.

In the same indictment, some of the defendants identified above were charged with additional crimes. Detria Carter was also charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine and one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. Detria Carter was additionally charged with one count of carrying firearms during a drug trafficking crime. Funderburk was also charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute crack and one count of using a firearm during a drug trafficking crime. Larkin was also charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin. Moore was also charged with one count of distribution of cocaine.

A separate indictment charged five individuals with one count each of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute oxycodone, 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, and heroin.

The defendants charged with that crime are Cheyenne Fragale, 29, of Boomer in Fayette County; Macon Fragale, 33, of Fayette County; Rory White, also known as “Dub,” 33, of Montgomery; Tiffany Ramsey, 26, of Boomer; and Donald Scalise, 60, of Fayette County.

These prosecutions are part of an ongoing effort led by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia to combat the illicit sale and misuse of illegal drugs. The U.S. Attorney’s Office, joined by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, is committed to aggressively pursuing and shutting down pill trafficking, eliminating open air drug markets, and curtailing the spread of illegal drugs in communities across the Southern District.

NOTE: The indictments in these cases are only accusations. The defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court proceeding.

