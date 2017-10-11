White Sulphur Springs Woman Arrested For Illegal Narcotics

Advertisement



WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS—A White Sulphur Springs woman was arrested Tuesday October 10, for conspiracy and possession with intent to deliver illegal narcotics, White Sulphur Springs Police Chief J. Dowdy said.

Haley Spence, 24, of White Sulphur Springs was arrested at her residence on felony counts of conspiracy and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

An investigation was conducted by Ptlm. S. Morris, of the White Sulphur Springs Police Department, after officers executed a search warrant at the residence on September 26. Morris said “upon execution of a search warrant at Ms. Spence’s residence, a large amount of drug paraphernalia was found as well as evidence of distribution of drugs by Ms. Spence at the residence and within our community.

Our message to those involved in these illegal activities is it will not be tolerated”. The White Sulphur Springs Police Department was assisted during the execution of the search warrant by the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office, Alderson Police Department K-9, and the Lewisburg Police Department.

Spence was arraigned before a Greenbrier County magistrate and released on a $20,000 bond.

This is an ongoing investigation by the White Sulphur Springs Police Department. Additional arrests are forthcoming.

