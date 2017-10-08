White Sulphur Springs Man Arrested For Making Threats To Police

Advertisement



WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS– A White Sulphur Springs man was arrested Friday for threats against law enforcement, White Sulphur Springs Police Chief J. Dowdy said.

Calvin Edward Howard, 48, of White Sulphur Springs was arrested at his residence on a misdemeanor count of threats towards a public official or employee. This charge stems from posts that Howard made via social media where he posted a comment stating “someone is going to die””, in addition to comments made against members of the White Sulphur Springs Police Department.

Howard is currently housed in Southern Regional jail pending arraignment before a Greenbrier County Magistrate.

