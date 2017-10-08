White Sulphur Springs Man Arrested For Illegal Narcotics

Advertisement



WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS– A White Sulphur Springs man was arrested Monday October 2, for possession with intent to deliver illegal narcotics, White Sulphur Springs Police Chief J. Dowdy said.

Charles Walls, 38, of White Sulphur Springs was arrested at his residence on a felony count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, methamphetamine.

An investigation was conducted by Ptlm. S. Morris, of the White Sulphur Springs Police Department, after officers responded to the residence the week prior when Walls overdosed on narcotics. Morris said “at that time methamphetamine and a large amount of drug paraphernalia were found at Wall’s residence after we obtained permission to search the residence by the owner of the home”. The White Sulphur Springs Police Department were assisted during the search by members of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office and Alderson Police Department.

Walls was arraigned before a Greenbrier County magistrate and released on a $35,000 bond.

The incident remains under investigation by the White Sulphur Springs Police Department. Additional arrests are forthcoming.

