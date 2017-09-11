White House social media director busted for tweeting Fake News

Advertisement



WASHINGTON (HUFFINGTONPOST.com) – White House social media director Dan Scavino Jr. tweeted a video on Sunday he initially claimed showed a flooded Miami International Airport during Hurricane Irma.

In fact, the video didn’t feature Miami’s airport nor was it taken during Hurricane Irma.

The tweet has since been deleted, but Scavino wrote that he was “Sharing #HurricaneIrma on social media with President @realDonaldTrump and @VP Pencehourly. Here is Miami International Airport. Stay safe!!”

Several users on social media said it appeared to be a clip of Mexico City’s airport during an earlier storm. Miami International Airport took to its own Twitter account to set the record straight. Click here to read more. Photo Courtesy: Someecards.com

