WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Home NewsWatch State Wheeling City Council mulls height requirement for buildings
StateTop Stories

Wheeling City Council mulls height requirement for buildings

Scott PickeyBy May 04, 2017, 10:13 am

13
0

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) – The Wheeling City Council is considering an ordinance that would establish a three-story minimum building height for new structures in the downtown district.

News outlets report city council members heard the first reading of the ordinance during a meeting Tuesday. Officials say the requirement would only apply to new buildings and doesn’t address the 10-story maximum height restriction.

Councilwoman Wendy Scatterday says a pleasant streetscape is an economic driver and none of the empty lots in area downtown were ever one-story buildings.

When asked if potential developers would have options in dealing with the requirement, Scatterday said they could apply for a variance through the Board of Zoning Appeals.

A final vote on the ordinance is expected May 16.

Comments

comments

Previous PostSome cling to landlines, but cell-only homes now dominate
Scott Pickey

Current Conditons

STORMWATCH Radar

Archives