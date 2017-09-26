WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Local News West Virginia’s Ahmad ineligible for first half of season
Local NewsNational NewsNewsWatchSportsState

West Virginia’s Ahmad ineligible for first half of season

Tyler BarkerBy Sep 26, 2017, 16:36 pm

3
0
Advertisement

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) – West Virginia forward Esa Ahmad must sit out the first half of the 2017-18 season after failing to meet NCAA eligibility requirements.

West Virginia announced the move in a statement Tuesday.

As a sophomore, Ahmad was second in scoring for the Mountaineers last season at 11.3 points per game. He was third in rebounds at 4.3 per contest.

Comments

comments

Previous PostGOP Sen. Corker announces he won't seek re-election
Tyler Barker

Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV. Read More

Advertisement

Current Conditons

STORMWATCH Radar

Archives