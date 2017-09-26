Local NewsNational NewsNewsWatchSportsState
West Virginia’s Ahmad ineligible for first half of season
By Tyler BarkerSep 26, 2017, 16:36 pm
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) – West Virginia forward Esa Ahmad must sit out the first half of the 2017-18 season after failing to meet NCAA eligibility requirements.
West Virginia announced the move in a statement Tuesday.
As a sophomore, Ahmad was second in scoring for the Mountaineers last season at 11.3 points per game. He was third in rebounds at 4.3 per contest.
