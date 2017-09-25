West Virginians Speak Out About Recent NFL Protest

Advertisement



It was a message that former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick was hoping to get across, after he knelt a year ago during the national anthem to protest racial injustice. Now, that message is much stronger than ever.

During a rally on Friday in Huntsville Alabama, President Donald Trump stated, “Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that son of a … off the field right now. Out! He’s fired!”

In response to the President Trumps comment, the NFL came together as one on Sunday, some players kneeling while some stood during the national anthem.

“These guys are out there in somebody else’s country fighting for us, for us to have these rights and it’s disrespectful. They are making millions of dollars and these guys are maybe making 40 thousand a year fighting for our country,” said James Sellards of Shady Spring. While another local man from Beckley, Shawn Dickinson added, “The NFL is for entertainment not political standpoints. I think their just trying to show off, I don’t even think they really know why their kneeling honestly.”

However others would differ, claiming that it is a form of free speech and even one local man who currently is serving our country says the American people do have a right.

“I don’t personally agree with the way their doing it, that being said this is the United States of America and we have the right to peacefully protest. It is my opinion that their doing it in poor taste but it’s a protected right under the constitution,” said Scott Bellis, a member of the Military.

While, not all NFL players took a knee during the national anthem this past weekend. It was very obvious that the Presidents comments did not sit well with the league and its players.

