WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch West Virginians Have One Month Left to Register for FEMA Assistance
NewsWatch

West Virginians Have One Month Left to Register for FEMA Assistance

Rebecca FernandezBy Sep 17, 2017, 16:22 pm

0
0
Advertisement

CHARLESTON, WV (WCHS/WVAH) — West Virginians affected by the July floods in the several northern counties have one month left to register for disaster assistance with FEMA.

Last month, President Donald Trump made federal funding available for people in Harrison, Marion, Marshall and Wetzel that were affected by flooding and landslides on July 28 and 29.

Those affected can register with FEMA in the following ways:

  • Visiting FEMA online or downloading the FEMA mobile app.
  • Calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362)
  • Visiting one of the three Disaster Recovery Centers at Marion, Marshall and Wetzel counties, especially when the wait on FEMA’s helpline is long. Note, the centers in Marion and Marshall counties close this week. Addresses and hours are posted at here.

Those businesses that received a U.S. Small Business Administration packet should also submit their disaster loan applications.

For more information, applicants can contact the SBA’s Disaster Assistance Customer Service Center by calling 800-659-2955, emailing disastercustomerservice@sba.gov, or visiting SBA’s website.

The deadline to register is Tuesday, Oct. 17.

Comments

comments

Rebecca Fernandez

Rebecca Fernandez joined Newswatch as a Reporter in February, and was quickly promoted to Weekend Anchor, and has come all the way from Florida to pursue her on-air career in Southern West Virginia! Read More

Advertisement

Current Conditons

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Archives