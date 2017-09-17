West Virginians Have One Month Left to Register for FEMA Assistance

Advertisement



West Virginians affected by the July floods in the several northern counties have one month left to register for disaster assistance with FEMA.

Last month, President Donald Trump made federal funding available for people in Harrison, Marion, Marshall and Wetzel that were affected by flooding and landslides on July 28 and 29.

Those affected can register with FEMA in the following ways:

Visiting FEMA online or downloading the FEMA mobile app.

Calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362)

Visiting one of the three Disaster Recovery Centers at Marion, Marshall and Wetzel counties, especially when the wait on FEMA’s helpline is long. Note, the centers in Marion and Marshall counties close this week. Addresses and hours are posted at here.

Those businesses that received a U.S. Small Business Administration packet should also submit their disaster loan applications.

For more information, applicants can contact the SBA’s Disaster Assistance Customer Service Center by calling 800-659-2955, emailing disastercustomerservice@sba.gov, or visiting SBA’s website.

The deadline to register is Tuesday, Oct. 17.

