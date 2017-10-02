West Virginian is among first Las Vegas shooting victims to be identified

Advertisement



CHARLESTON, WV (BY: BRAD MCELHINNY, WV METRONEWS) — A woman with West Virginia roots was among the first victims of a mass shooting in Las Vegas to be identified.

Denise Burditus, who grew up in Hedgesville and who lived in Martinsburg, was attending Sunday night’s Jason Aldean concert at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas Village when 64-year-old Stephen Paddock opened fire from the 32nd floor of an adjacent hotel.

At least 58 people were killed and more than 500 were injured. About 22,000 attended the concert.

Tony Burditus wrote on his Facebook page that his wife died in his arms.

“It saddens me to say that I lost my wife of 32 years, a mother of two, soon to be grandmother of five this evening in the Las Vegas shooting,” Tony Burditus wrote. “Denise passed in my arms. I LOVE YOU BABE.”

