West Virginia woman sentenced in 2014 double slaying

WELCH, W.Va. (AP) – A West Virginia woman has been sentenced to up to eight years in prison in the deaths of two men whose bodies were found in a burning pickup truck.

The Bluefield Daily Telegraph reports 46-year-old Sheila Bailey of Crumpler was sentenced Wednesday in McDowell County Circuit Court. She pleaded guilty in March to charges in the 2014 deaths of 21-year-old Brandon Church and 46-year-old Clinton Mullins, both of Iaeger.

Investigators said Bailey’s husband, Donald Bailey, shot both men after an argument fueled by alcohol. He is serving two life sentences.

Sheila Bailey was accused of helping her husband burn the bodies. She was sentenced to five years for accessory after the fact for murder and one to three years for third-degree arson. She was ordered to serve them consecutively.

