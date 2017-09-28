WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
West Virginia woman charged with murder in overdose death
West Virginia woman charged with murder in overdose death

Scott PickeyBy Sep 28, 2017, 10:23 am

WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (AP) – Police say a West Virginia woman has been charged with murder in a drug overdose death.

Media outlets report State Police arrested 32-year-old Kristy Danielle Finley of Dingess on Monday.

According to a criminal complaint in Mingo County Magistrate Court, Finley is accused of delivering oxymorphone to Tammy Browning Moore on Aug. 15. The complaint say the 45-year-old Moore had several drugs and a lethal concentration of oxymorphone in her system when she died.

Finley is being held without bond in the Southwestern Regional Jail. It wasn’t immediately known whether she has an attorney.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

