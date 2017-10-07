WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
West Virginia voters to decide on $1.6 billion roads bonding

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 07, 2017, 10:28 am

WEST VIRGINIA (AP) — Voters are going to the polls across West Virginia for a referendum on issuing $1.6 billion in state bonds to repair and build roads and bridges.

The state has listed more than 600 projects, saying they’d get done in the next few years.

The Republican-controlled Legislature this year approved taxes and fees to support bond repayments, which Gov. Jim Justice signed into law.

They raised the variable minimum wholesale gas tax by 3.5 cents a gallon, increased the vehicle sales tax from 5 percent to 6 percent and hiked the motor vehicle registration fee from $30 to $50.

The West Virginia Republican Party Executive Committee opposed the bonding, saying it would commit the state to 25 years of interest payments.

Polls open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.

