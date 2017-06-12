West Virginia University marks sesquicentennial this year

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) – West Virginia University is celebrating its sesquicentennial this year, and events are planned this month to mark the occasion.

The university says WVU Libraries and the West Virginia & Regional History Center will help celebrate as part of this year’s West Virginia Day program on June 20.

History center Director John Cuthbert said in a news release it’s important to look at the school’s early years to fully understand its mission and appreciate the milestones along the way.

Among the programs will be a new exhibit, “Flowing Outward and Beyond: West Virginia University,” opening in the history center’s Davis Family Galleries. Documents and artifacts will be used to illustrate the university’s founding and early years.

Birthday cake will be offered in the Downtown Campus Library Atrium.

For more information, call (304) 293-3536.

Related

Comments

comments