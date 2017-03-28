West Virginia trooper shot, wounded; suspect in custody

ALUM CREEK, W.Va. (AP) – West Virginia State Police say a trooper was wounded by gunfire after responding to a domestic violence call and a suspect was taken into custody hours later.

Agency spokesman Lt. Michael Baylous told the Charleston Gazette-Mail that the trooper was hit in the shoulder, leg and wrist while responding early Tuesday morning to the call at an apartment complex in Lincoln County. Baylous did not identify the trooper, but said he is expected to survive.

Police say a suspect was taken into custody about 9 a.m. after local and federal authorities negotiated with him for about six hours.

