WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Home NewsWatch Featured West Virginia trooper shot, wounded; suspect in custody
FeaturedState

West Virginia trooper shot, wounded; suspect in custody

Scott PickeyBy Mar 28, 2017, 10:33 am

1
0

ALUM CREEK, W.Va. (AP) – West Virginia State Police say a trooper was wounded by gunfire after responding to a domestic violence call and a suspect was taken into custody hours later.

Agency spokesman Lt. Michael Baylous told the Charleston Gazette-Mail  that the trooper was hit in the shoulder, leg and wrist while responding early Tuesday morning to the call at an apartment complex in Lincoln County. Baylous did not identify the trooper, but said he is expected to survive.

Police say a suspect was taken into custody about 9 a.m. after local and federal authorities negotiated with him for about six hours.

Comments

comments

Scott Pickey

Related articles

HS Baseball/Softball Scoreboard – March 27

Beckley Police Practice Defensive Training

West Virginia Senate votes for higher campaign donations

Current Conditons

STORMWATCH Radar

Archives