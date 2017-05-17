WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
West Virginia Senate backs revised tax overhaul

Scott Pickey May 17, 2017, 11:30 am

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — West Virginia’s Republican-controlled Senate has passed another tax bill backed by Democratic Gov. Jim Justice that would cut state income taxes while raising the sales tax.

The latest bill is similar to two previous measures rejected by the Republican-controlled House, though it contains some modifications intended to soften opposition.

The House adjourned until Wednesday without discussing the tax bill after sending it to the Finance Committee.

